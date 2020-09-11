Police review CCTV after shop window smashed in Grantham
Published: 18:44, 11 September 2020
| Updated: 20:02, 11 September 2020
Police are investigating after a large shop window was smashed in Grantham yesterday.
Staff at The Antiques Store on Union Street, Grantham, were in the store when vandals smashed the 12ft window at approximately 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday).
Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from outside the door.
Owner Charlotte Williams said: "I had to get an emergency glazier out who was there within minutes to take out the shattered window before it fell.
"The bill for making the mess safe and for a replacement double glazed window will be just shy of £800."
If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email forcecontrol@lincs.pnn.police.uk