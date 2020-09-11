Police are investigating after a large shop window was smashed in Grantham yesterday.

Staff at The Antiques Store on Union Street, Grantham, were in the store when vandals smashed the 12ft window at approximately 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from outside the door.

Police are investigating after the window was smashed at The Antiques Store in Grantham.(42219281)

Owner Charlotte Williams said: "I had to get an emergency glazier out who was there within minutes to take out the shattered window before it fell.

"The bill for making the mess safe and for a replacement double glazed window will be just shy of £800."

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email forcecontrol@lincs.pnn.police.uk