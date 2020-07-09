Home   News   Article

Police rush to scene of two-car collision on A1 near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:49, 09 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:59, 09 July 2020

The A1 is partially closed following a two-car collision near Grantham.

Police were called to the scene on the A1 Northbound outside the ESSO garage at Marston shortly before 4.30pm.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

