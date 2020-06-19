Lincolnshire Police say its 101 number is now working.

The force reported earlier today that the non-emergency number was not working because of a fault. It said this was a national issue and repair work was underway but was asking people to dial 999 in an emergency.

A statement earlier said: "Our 101 number is currently not working. This is a national issue and work is underway to rectify the problem. Please bear with us and we will update you as soon as it is back up and running. Apologies for any inconvenience. If you have an emergency, please call 999."