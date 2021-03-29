Lincolnshire Police say that cases of dog theft have halved over the past year.

The police have focussed on the latest figures following a rise in concern about pet thefts in the county.

Police say that while every case of dog theft is hugely distressing, they have released figures which they hope will be of some reassurance to owners.

Concern over pet thefts has risen despite figures showing that dog thefts have halved in Lincolnshire. (45622502)

They say the latest analysis shows that incidents are rare, and reducing, in the county.

Recorded dog thefts have halved over the last year from 12 incidents in 2019/2020 to just six incidents in 2020/2021 (based on figures available for the financial year up to 23/03/21).

But a recent survey showed that a majority of dog owners were seriously concerned about dog and pet thefts.

Chief Supt Paul Timmins, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We understand the devastation a stolen dog can cause. Many of us at Lincolnshire Police are dog owners ourselves. Whilst it is a rare occurrence, it does happen. If it’s something that concerns you, please contact your local policing team who can provide security advice and reassurance.

“Please come to us also with any information you have that could be connected with dog thefts, and continue to report any suspicious activity or individuals in your area. We will investigate and act on information received in order to return dogs to their owners and bring those responsible to justice.”

In some cases dogs may be reported stolen but are actually just missing and later reunited with their owner. Police work with the national voluntary organisation DogLost who can help if you are ever in this worrying position. See www.doglost.co.uk for and more information.

Dog theft can follow the advertising of dogs for sale so police advise caution when providing details like an address.

Follow this link for advice and further details on dog welfare.