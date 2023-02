Police are appealing for help with finding a wanted man from Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police is seeking assistance in finding wanted man Liam Curtis.

The 33-year-old, who is from Grantham, is wanted for a commercial burglary.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk