Police seek help to find missing Grantham man

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Grantham man.

Liam Berry, aged 35, was reported reported missing from Grantham on Monday (September 20) after being last seen on Sunday September 19).

Liam is white, around 6 foot tall, and of stocky build.

Liam Berry has been missing since Sunday. (51559010)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "He is pictured with a beard but may now be clean shaven. Please call 101 with incident reference 204 of 20 September if you can help."