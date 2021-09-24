Home   News   Article

Police seek help to find missing Grantham man

By Tracey Davies
Published: 08:57, 24 September 2021
 | Updated: 08:59, 24 September 2021

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Grantham man.

Liam Berry, aged 35, was reported reported missing from Grantham on Monday (September 20) after being last seen on Sunday September 19).

Liam is white, around 6 foot tall, and of stocky build.

Liam Berry has been missing since Sunday. (51559010)
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "He is pictured with a beard but may now be clean shaven. Please call 101 with incident reference 204 of 20 September if you can help."

