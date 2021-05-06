Police are appealing for help to identify a man after an incident of criminal damage at a Grantham coffee shop.

The incident occured at Costa on Harlaxton Road in Grantham on 13 April. An internal door was damaged in the premises.

The man pictured is described as white, late 40’s or early 50’s, skinny build and approximately 6ft tall.

Police would like to speak to this man after a door was damaged in Costa in Grantham. (46899375)

He has short, fair coloured hair and a short white beard. He was wearing a black coat, grey jeans and grey and white trainers and carrying a large bag.

If you can assist with the identity of this man, contact the police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or their non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 373 of the 13 April.