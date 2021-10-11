Following reports of motorcycles and quadbikes riding on private land, the police are seeking to identify those involved.

Lincolnshire Police are investigating reports of illegal motorcycle use on land adjacent to Miller and Carter, Grantham.

Local residents have expressed concerns over the use of motorcycles on private fields in the area.

Marie Jackson, of Gonerby Hill Foot, wrote on the site Nextdoor about the issue of motorcycles on private land, saying: "Yet again, my peace is shattered by motorbikes racing up and down the fields. alongside the railway tracks.

"Over the last few weeks this has become an almost daily occurrence. I'm aware that many of my neighbours have spoken to them to no avail.

"I know it's private land which the farmer generously allows walkers to use but I'm worried that these bikers will spoil it for all of us. Can anything be done?"

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: "For several months now a group of motorcyclists have been riding over the fields between Gonerby Road and Barrowby Road, Grantham, with impunity."

PCSO Shannon Rogers of Lincolnshire Police said: "We are receiving increasing reports of motorcycles and quadbikes riding along the land that is adjacent to Miller and Carter, Grantham.

"This is private land and we are working with local residents to identify these individuals.

"When you are caught you will be dealt with for any criminal damage that is caused to the farmland and a Section 59 warning will be issued.

"This will be attached to both yourself and the vehicle used.

"A reminder that if your vehicle is located on a public highway without being taxed/insured/MOT then your vehicle will be seized and you will be dealt with for the offences."