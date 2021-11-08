Police are investigating the theft of a three iPhone 12s from a town centre shop.

Lincolnshire Police are seeking to identify two men in connection with the theft of three iPhone 12s from the EE Store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham.

The theft is reported to have happened around 11.50 am on Friday November 5.

Can you help with the identity of the men in the images? (52919802)

In a statement, police said: "We believe the two men in the images can help with our inquiries and appeal for information that will help us identify them.

"If you think you can help, there are a number of ways to contact us:

• By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.police.uk - please remember to put the reference incident 173 of 5/11 in the subject box

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 173 of 5/11

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

• If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm."