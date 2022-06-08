Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Grantham, with one man arrested and released on bail.

Between 7am and 7.10am on May 31, a man was seen near the Fone Tech store, in the Isaac Newton Centre.

Lincolnshire Police believe that two male witnesses alerted a security guard to the man’s behaviour and would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their investigation.

Police are appealing for help with their investigation. (55734121)

A 43-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence. He has been released on bail.

If you have information, you can contact the police in one of the following ways: