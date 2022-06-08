Police seek witnesses over Grantham attempted burglary
Published: 14:32, 08 June 2022
| Updated: 14:53, 08 June 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Grantham, with one man arrested and released on bail.
Between 7am and 7.10am on May 31, a man was seen near the Fone Tech store, in the Isaac Newton Centre.
Lincolnshire Police believe that two male witnesses alerted a security guard to the man’s behaviour and would like to speak to them as they may be able to help with their investigation.
A 43-year-old man from Grantham was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence. He has been released on bail.
If you have information, you can contact the police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 61 of 31 May
- Email force.control@lincs.police.uk putting “Incident 61 of 31 May” in the subject line.
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.