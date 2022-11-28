Lincolnshire Police seized uninsured car in Grantham and found that driver had no licence
Published: 09:55, 28 November 2022
| Updated: 09:57, 28 November 2022
Police seized an uninsured car, and found that the driver had no licence.
Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit stopped a car in Grantham as they found it had no insurance.
The driver was then found to have no licence.
As a result, the car was seized, with the driver reported for summons.
The force's specialist operations Twitter account reported this incident yesterday afternoon (Sunday).