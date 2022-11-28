Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police seized uninsured car in Grantham and found that driver had no licence

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:55, 28 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:57, 28 November 2022

Police seized an uninsured car, and found that the driver had no licence.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit stopped a car in Grantham as they found it had no insurance.

The driver was then found to have no licence.

Lincolnshire Police seized this car in Grantham. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter (60932564)
As a result, the car was seized, with the driver reported for summons.

The force's specialist operations Twitter account reported this incident yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

