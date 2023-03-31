A three month closure order has been placed on an address in Grantham following allegations of prostitution, drug dealing and violence.

The order was granted by magistrates on Wednesday (March 29) at 45A Cambridge Street.

Police attended the address and enforced the order, which gives officers the power to shut down the residence and remove any occupants.

The closure order at 45A Cambridge Street, Grantham. (63307133)

Neighbourhood Police Sergeant Lee Mayfield said: “This action follows allegations of prostitution and drug dealing and incidents of violence related to the address.

"The local community have endured this activity over the last months which has been deeply frustrating for them and, in some cases, taken its toll on their mental health and wellbeing.

Cambridge Street, Grantham. (63307131)

Closure orders were also recently imposed on addresses at Eastwell Place in Grantham following incidents of street violence in the area.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in their street, and we will take action to ensure that.”