Police step up patrols after Grantham schoolgirl followed home

A schoolgirl in Grantham has told police she was followed home from school on Wednesday.

The girl was walking home from school along Springfield Road and noticed a man following her.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a suspicious incident taking place on Springfield Road, Grantham, on Wednesday. The victim reported being followed by a man whilst walking home from school. Enquiries are being made into this, and the school has been made aware. Local PCSOs will patrol the area to reassure the community.”