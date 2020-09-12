Home   News   Article

Police stop 52 vehicles in Grantham within two hours following rise in road traffic accidents

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:47, 12 September 2020
 | Updated: 10:49, 12 September 2020

Police stopped 52 vehicles in Grantham last night following a spate of traffic accidents in recent weeks.

Officers stopped drivers to check their documents and conducted breath tests and drug wipes.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, tweeted a number of pictures during the night and said offences had been dealt with including the seizure of a small amount of cannabis from the first vehicle stopped.

Police officers make vehicle checks at the Sankt Augustin Retail Park in Grantham last night.(42219876)Police officers make vehicle checks at the Sankt Augustin Retail Park in Grantham last night.(42219874)Police officers make vehicle checks at the Sankt Augustin Retail Park in Grantham last night.(42219872)

Sgt McCormack Tweeted this morning: "Following a rise in high profile road traffic collisions we are stopping a number of vehicles to check documents, conduct breath tests/drugs wipes if circs dictate, and deal with offences. 1st vehicle a small amount of cannabis seized. Fine issued."

Sgt McCormack said officers had been "working hard" on vehicle stops with 31 stops within an hour.

He added: "1 negative drugs wipe, a number of negative breath tests, 2 drugs searches, 1 drugs fine issued. Lots of positive responses from drivers regarding being stopped.

"Total of 52 vehicle stops completed in 2 hours. Back to public order patrols in the vans. Thankfully not too many people out and about."

