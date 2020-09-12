Police stop 52 vehicles in Grantham within two hours following rise in road traffic accidents

Police stopped 52 vehicles in Grantham last night following a spate of traffic accidents in recent weeks.

Officers stopped drivers to check their documents and conducted breath tests and drug wipes.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, tweeted a number of pictures during the night and said offences had been dealt with including the seizure of a small amount of cannabis from the first vehicle stopped.

Sgt McCormack Tweeted this morning: "Following a rise in high profile road traffic collisions we are stopping a number of vehicles to check documents, conduct breath tests/drugs wipes if circs dictate, and deal with offences. 1st vehicle a small amount of cannabis seized. Fine issued."

Sgt McCormack said officers had been "working hard" on vehicle stops with 31 stops within an hour.

He added: "1 negative drugs wipe, a number of negative breath tests, 2 drugs searches, 1 drugs fine issued. Lots of positive responses from drivers regarding being stopped.

"Total of 52 vehicle stops completed in 2 hours. Back to public order patrols in the vans. Thankfully not too many people out and about."