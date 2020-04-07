Sleaford police officers stopped two men from Grantham at the weekend who were on their way to do some metal detecting.

Police say the men were hoping to do the detecting in the Sleaford area.

Sleaford police tweeted: "This not essential and isolating. #StayHomeSaveLives #StayHome #covid19"

Lincolnshire Police have warned people not to visit the coast during the warm weather.

Deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin described the behaviour of some people breaking the rules as 'absolute madness'

He said: "The reality is if the advice is not going to be followed, there’s a real risk that further legislation will come out which will further prohibit the wider communities from going out on their business beyond what they can do now."

