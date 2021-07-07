A man was stopped by police for riding an e-scooter through Grantham yesterday.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, caught up with the male last night.

He tweeted: "He had no idea regarding the laws for using them in a public place. He has been educated, thanked us for taking the time to explain to him and went on his way.

A man was stopped after riding an e-scooter. (48959076)

"If found again he will have it seized and be reported to court #EScooter."

E-scooters are not street legal and can only be used in a private setting.

Officers will be engaging with riders to explain the laws around the use.

Repeat offenders, or those who show total disregard for the law will have them seized.