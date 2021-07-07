Police stop man for illegally riding e-scooter through Grantham
Published: 10:58, 07 July 2021
| Updated: 10:59, 07 July 2021
A man was stopped by police for riding an e-scooter through Grantham yesterday.
Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Grantham Police, caught up with the male last night.
He tweeted: "He had no idea regarding the laws for using them in a public place. He has been educated, thanked us for taking the time to explain to him and went on his way.
"If found again he will have it seized and be reported to court #EScooter."
E-scooters are not street legal and can only be used in a private setting.
Officers will be engaging with riders to explain the laws around the use.
Repeat offenders, or those who show total disregard for the law will have them seized.