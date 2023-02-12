An uninsured driver was stopped on the A1 with a five-year-old in the front seat with no child restraint.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit stopped an uninsured driver on the A1 near Grantham

The force's special operations team reported this on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Officers found a five-year-old child "happily sitting" in the front passenger seat with no child restraint.

The driver was reported for both offences and the vehicle was seized.