Police stopped an overweight vehicle on the A1 near Grantham yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the vehicle that was carrying a load 31 per cent overweight.

In a tweet from Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations, it said: “Driver seems unaware of the risks he's taking being a tonne overweight and insecure too.”

The driver was reported for summons.