Lincolnshire Police stop 'debacle' with dangerous load in Great Gonerby
Published: 13:30, 16 March 2023
Police stopped a van near Grantham which was towing a dangerous load today (Thursday).
Lincolnshire Police's roads policing unit stopped the van towing the load of stone and rubble in Great Gonerby.
In a tweet posted by Lincolnshire Police's specialist operations team, it said: "#RPU stopped this debacle in Gonerby.
"Dangerous due to manner load carried/secured."
Police said they educated the driver on load safety and escorted the driver to remove the load.
Not only that, the van was not displaying a registration plate.