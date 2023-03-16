Police stopped a van near Grantham which was towing a dangerous load today (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Police's roads policing unit stopped the van towing the load of stone and rubble in Great Gonerby.

In a tweet posted by Lincolnshire Police's specialist operations team, it said: "#RPU stopped this debacle in Gonerby.

The Road Policing Unit stopped the dangerous load in Gonerby. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (63024283)

"Dangerous due to manner load carried/secured."

Police said they educated the driver on load safety and escorted the driver to remove the load.

Not only that, the van was not displaying a registration plate.