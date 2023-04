Police stopped a HGV on the A1 yesterday (Tuesday) which was in an unsuitable condition.

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit stopped the HGV while it was travelling on the A1 at Grantham.

On the Lincolnshire Specialist Operations Twitter, it said: “This HGV was travelling on the A1 #Grantham in the condition seen in the picture.

Police stopped the HGV on the A1 at Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“It also had no brakes on the trailer, plus other offences.”