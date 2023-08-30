Police have stopped investigating the case of a 31-year-old man who was attacked and suffered severe head injuries.

Bobby Lee, 31, suffered a fractured skull and three bleeds on the brain after he was attacked on April 16 of this year, in the area of Castlegate and East Street, in Grantham.

As a result, Bobby underwent “life-saving” craniectomy surgery, where a portion of his skull was removed, and is now recovering.

Bobby Lee (left) with his mum Joanne.

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed they have “concluded” the investigation into the attack.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have followed every line of enquiry available and nothing of evidential value has been found.

“We have now concluded our investigation.

“We have made the victim aware. If further evidence comes to light, we will examine this.”

After Bobby was attacked, a GoFundMe page was set up to help him with his recovery.

The page has so far raised £4,015 of its £15,000 target.

Bobby Lee (left) and Rob Dixon (right).

A charity football match was also held for Bobby in July of this year, which Bobby also attended.

This raised £2,000 to help with his recovery.