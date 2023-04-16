Police stopped a lorry where the driver didn't know where the cargo in the back was from.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing stopped the lorry on the A1 at Long Bennington earlier today (Sunday).

The vehicle was UK registered, but had no insurance, tax or MOT.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the van on the A1 at Long Bennington. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (63577443)

The driver was taking the vehicle back to Lithuania, but did not know where the mowers in the back were from.

Police seized the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing into the mowers in the vehicle.