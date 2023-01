A van was stopped by police on suspicion of having stolen items in it.

Lincolnshire Police's Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) stopped the van on Wednesday (January 25) night on the A1 near Grantham.

The van was being driven by a disqualified driver and was believed to be stolen.

The van was suspected to have stolen items in it. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62099831)

Thousands of beauty products were recovered from the back of the van by police.