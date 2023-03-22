Police have stopped a vehicle with an overweight load on the A1.

Lincolnshire Road Policing Unit stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham earlier today (Wednesday).

The vehicle was carrying a load 20 per cent overweight and nothing was securing the load.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (63148686)

The police reported the driver for several offences and educated the driver on loading goods safely.

The load was secured and reduced before the driver was able to continue.