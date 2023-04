Police stopped a vehicle that was carrying two tonnes over the weight it was permitted this morning (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police’s Road Policing Unit were conducting vehicle and load checks near Grantham, when they stopped the vehicle.

The load was also not secured properly, with ageing and damaged straps holding it in place.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the vehicle which was two tonnes over the permitted weight. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

The driver was reported for summons and the vehicle was prohibited.