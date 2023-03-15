Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stops vehicle nearly 50 per cent overweight on A1 near Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 09:40, 15 March 2023
 | Updated: 09:42, 15 March 2023

Police have stopped an overweight vehicle on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit stopped a driver on the A1 near Grantham on Monday (March 13) who was towing a van.

The vehicle was 49 per cent overweight and had no tachometer.

The police stopped the overweight vehicle on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62995774)
The police also reported the vehicle was planning on making a journey of at least 200 miles.

Lincolnshire Police reported the driver for summons.

