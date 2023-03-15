Police have stopped an overweight vehicle on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit stopped a driver on the A1 near Grantham on Monday (March 13) who was towing a van.

The vehicle was 49 per cent overweight and had no tachometer.

The police stopped the overweight vehicle on the A1 near Grantham.

The police also reported the vehicle was planning on making a journey of at least 200 miles.

Lincolnshire Police reported the driver for summons.