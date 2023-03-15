Lincolnshire Police stops vehicle nearly 50 per cent overweight on A1 near Grantham
Published: 09:40, 15 March 2023
| Updated: 09:42, 15 March 2023
Police have stopped an overweight vehicle on the A1.
Lincolnshire Police's Road Policing Unit stopped a driver on the A1 near Grantham on Monday (March 13) who was towing a van.
The vehicle was 49 per cent overweight and had no tachometer.
The police also reported the vehicle was planning on making a journey of at least 200 miles.
Lincolnshire Police reported the driver for summons.