Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police take action as insecure load on trailer in Grantham clearly stinks

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:20, 05 February 2023
 | Updated: 11:21, 05 February 2023

Police have reported how they stopped a trailer in Grantham this week carrying an insecure load of manure.

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Roads Policing Unit said it "had the pleasure of following this trailer of (pile of poo emoji) through Grantham today".

Police reported the driver for the inscure load which they had followed through the town.

Lincolnshire Police has been tweeting about drivers with insecure loads using the hashtag #showusyourload.

Grantham Transport Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE