Police have reported how they stopped a trailer in Grantham this week carrying an insecure load of manure.

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Roads Policing Unit said it "had the pleasure of following this trailer of (pile of poo emoji) through Grantham today".

Police reported the driver for the inscure load which they had followed through the town.

Lincolnshire Police has been tweeting about drivers with insecure loads using the hashtag #showusyourload.