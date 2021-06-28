Lincolnshire Police has released images of its most wanted suspects in connection with crimes across the county.

Dozens of the force's most wanted suspects have been arrested in the past six months as police continue to protect communities across Lincolnshire.

The 35 suspects were wanted in connection with various offences such as theft, robbery and grievous bodily harm.

Lincolnshire Police's most wanted suspects

Lincolnshire Police is continuing to target most active offenders, while protecting the public - in particular, those who are vulnerable.

Detective chief superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: “I am pleased Lincolnshire Police has had considerable success in locating our most wanted suspects since this initiative launched earlier this year.

“We maintain our relentless day and night 24/7 approach to locate our most wanted suspects. We recognise that every day these people remain at large is a day which leaves them able to commit more crime and impact on victims and more broadly the community.

"We ask the public who have information which may assist our efforts to share this information with us. This can be in confidence via Crimestoppers or via our local 101 reporting process.

"We encourage anybody who features on our most wanted list to immediately hand themselves in.

"We will continue our relentless approach to locate these people and do so to protect the public and deliver justice for victims.”

Police seek the help of the public to locate:

Marius Dumitru, 23, who is wanted in connection with breach of bail offences. Reference: 18000548488

Robertas Urbonavicius, 28, who is wanted in connection with fraud in the county. Reference: 20000536743

Abdul Bakhtar, 38, who is wanted in connection with an assault in Lincoln. The assault was on a man in High Street, Lincoln, on November 27. The man suffered serious injuries, not believed to be life threatening. Reference: 20000629395

Ryan Katongo, 26, who is wanted in connection with drug offences. Reference: 21000180043

Daniel Hancox, 33, who is wanted for failing to attend court in relation to an assault in Coventry. Reference: 20CV/71101Z/21

People who have seen of any of the suspects or know their whereabouts should call 101, or 999 in an emergency.