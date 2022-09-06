Lincolnshire Police are inviting drone enthusiasts to an event to learn everything about drones.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, at Police HQ in Nettleham, from 10am.

Industry experts will be there to share their knowledge and expertise. The areas covered across the day will include drone legislation, understanding airspace restrictions, and the safe sharing of airspace with all aircraft.

Lincolnshire Police drones.

Lincolnshire Police's drone team will also give visitors an insight into the use of police drones.

Spaces are limited, so people who have registered online will only be able to attend. People should not attend if they have not registered as the organisers will not be able to accommodate them.

The event is free and is open to anyone, especially people who own or are thinking of buying a drone.

To book a space, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/drone-education-day-tickets.

These are the first education days the police have held, and they hope to run more across the county.

Follow the drone team on Twitter @LincsCOPter.