Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Police to interview driver after vehicle crashes into parked car in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:03, 21 September 2020
 | Updated: 10:08, 21 September 2020

A motorist who crashed into a parked car in Grantham will be interviewed by police.

The incident happened over the weekend in Princess Drive.

Pictures tweeted by the police show two damaged vehicles, a VW car with its bonnet smashed and another vehicle with severe damage at the back.

The vehicles damaged in the incident over the weekend.Photo: Lincolnshire Police (42333723)
The vehicles damaged in the incident over the weekend.Photo: Lincolnshire Police (42333723)

The pictures were tweeted by Sergeant Dan McCormack who said: "Thankfully no injuries. Negative breath test and drug wipe. Driver to be interviewed at a later date regarding manner of driving."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

AccidentsGrantham Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE