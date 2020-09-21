A motorist who crashed into a parked car in Grantham will be interviewed by police.

The incident happened over the weekend in Princess Drive.

Pictures tweeted by the police show two damaged vehicles, a VW car with its bonnet smashed and another vehicle with severe damage at the back.

The vehicles damaged in the incident over the weekend.Photo: Lincolnshire Police (42333723)

The pictures were tweeted by Sergeant Dan McCormack who said: "Thankfully no injuries. Negative breath test and drug wipe. Driver to be interviewed at a later date regarding manner of driving."

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.