Police to interview driver after vehicle crashes into parked car in Grantham
Published: 10:03, 21 September 2020
| Updated: 10:08, 21 September 2020
A motorist who crashed into a parked car in Grantham will be interviewed by police.
The incident happened over the weekend in Princess Drive.
Pictures tweeted by the police show two damaged vehicles, a VW car with its bonnet smashed and another vehicle with severe damage at the back.
The pictures were tweeted by Sergeant Dan McCormack who said: "Thankfully no injuries. Negative breath test and drug wipe. Driver to be interviewed at a later date regarding manner of driving."
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.