Police try to reunite owner with lost purse in Grantham
Published: 09:46, 05 January 2021
| Updated: 09:50, 05 January 2021
Police in Grantham want to reunite an owner with their lost purse.
The purse which contains a quantity of cash was found on The Earlesfield estate, Grantham.
Officers appealed on Facebook for the owner to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: "If you believe this may belong to you, then please attend Grantham Police Station or contact 101 quoting occurrence number 21000003747 and provide a description of the lost purse."