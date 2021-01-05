Home   News   Article

Police try to reunite owner with lost purse in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 09:46, 05 January 2021
Police in Grantham want to reunite an owner with their lost purse.

The purse which contains a quantity of cash was found on The Earlesfield estate, Grantham.

Officers appealed on Facebook for the owner to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "If you believe this may belong to you, then please attend Grantham Police Station or contact 101 quoting occurrence number 21000003747 and provide a description of the lost purse."

