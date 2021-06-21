Police urge drivers not to ignore flood warning signs on roads near Grantham
Published: 09:31, 21 June 2021
| Updated: 09:33, 21 June 2021
Drivers have been urged not to ignore flood water warning signs on affected routes.
It comes after several motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles after breaking down in flood water on the A151, Station Road, Corby Glen, yesterday (Sunday).
A post on the Grantham Police Facebook page yesterday said: "Road closure signs are there for a reason. The drivers that our officers have spoken to have stated their insurance companies are refusing to recover their vehicles due to this and owners are having to pay further expenses to have their vehicles recovered.
"Do not ignore these signs."