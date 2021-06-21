Drivers have been urged not to ignore flood water warning signs on affected routes.

It comes after several motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles after breaking down in flood water on the A151, Station Road, Corby Glen, yesterday (Sunday).

A post on the Grantham Police Facebook page yesterday said: "Road closure signs are there for a reason. The drivers that our officers have spoken to have stated their insurance companies are refusing to recover their vehicles due to this and owners are having to pay further expenses to have their vehicles recovered.

Police are urging motorists not to ignore warning signs. (48413652)

"Do not ignore these signs."