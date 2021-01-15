Lincolnshire Police urge people against travelling following snow weather warning
Police are urging people not to travel tomorrow (Saturday) amid concerns about hazardous driving conditions due to snow and sleet.
With The Met Office issuing a weather warning of heavy snow and ice across Lincolnshire tomorrow, the force is urging people only to travel if it's entirely essential.
A statement reads: "With the current Covid lockdown, it is vital that we only travel if essential and when there s a lawful exemption to do so.
"Now with a weather warning in place for snow and ice for Lincolnshire all day tomorrow, it is worth asking yourself once again: Is it essential? Can it be rescheduled to another day?
"If you must use the roads and your journey can not be delayed, please be prepared. Make sure you have a fully charged mobile and warm clothing., blankets, boots and a shovel. Please drive with extreme caution."