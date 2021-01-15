Police are urging people not to travel tomorrow (Saturday) amid concerns about hazardous driving conditions due to snow and sleet.

With The Met Office issuing a weather warning of heavy snow and ice across Lincolnshire tomorrow, the force is urging people only to travel if it's entirely essential.

A statement reads: "With the current Covid lockdown, it is vital that we only travel if essential and when there s a lawful exemption to do so.

Snow is expected in Grantham today. (6835876)

"Now with a weather warning in place for snow and ice for Lincolnshire all day tomorrow, it is worth asking yourself once again: Is it essential? Can it be rescheduled to another day?

"If you must use the roads and your journey can not be delayed, please be prepared. Make sure you have a fully charged mobile and warm clothing., blankets, boots and a shovel. Please drive with extreme caution."