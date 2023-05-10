Police continue their investigations into a man who has been missing for over three weeks.

Lincolnshire Police are carrying out further investigations into the disappearance of Marcin, who they believe was in Harrowby Close and the surrounding area between 9.15am and noon on Monday, April 17.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We believe this was the day (April 17) he went missing, and we are hoping that we may be able to track his movements with the help of our community.

Marcin, 30, was reported missing from Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

“If you live in Harrowby Close, Belton Lane, Harrowby Lane and New Beacon Road and have CCTV or a doorbell camera, we would ask that you check your footage and see if it may have captured him around the time we believe he was there, and more importantly, the direction he went.

“This may then help us to further track his movements.

“We would also like people who may have been driving in that area to check their dashcam footage.

“He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and dark trousers.”

In the police’s first appeal, they believed Marcin was still in the Grantham area.

In their most recent appeal, police urged people to check outbuilders such as sheds, barns and garages and for walkers to “keep an eye out.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the personal identification number (PID) number 115941.