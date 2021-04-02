Lincolnshire Police are asking the public to play its part and act responsibly over Easter weekend as we continue to ease out of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

The new regulations came into effect on March 29 and allows outdoor gatherings, including in private gardens, between two households or groups of up to six people from different households.

There should still be no mixing indoors with people outside of your household or support bubble.

The nicer weather and school holidays will mean more people want to get out and about so we would like to remind people to act responsible.

Chief superintendent Paul Timmins said: “The move to reduce Covid-19 restrictions will be welcomed by some communities, but it may cause anxiety to others. While some areas of Covid-related enforcement the police have undertaken will cease, the message to stay local and respect Government guidelines to reduce risk does not change.

“Government advice is for people to stay local and avoid unnecessary travel and I echo that request, but I am also aware that many will wish to meet with loved ones outside.

“We will maintain the approach of the 4Es to the new legislation using engagement, education and encouragement to ask members of the public to comply with the regulations. My hope is the public will continue to act responsibly and comply.”

The easing of rules has also meant that outdoor sports facilities such as tennis, basketball courts, golf courses, and open-air swimming pools are now open. People can take part in formally organised outdoor sports. Outdoor parent and child groups have also resumed.

Chief Supt Timmins added: “For those making plans to meet, please make sure you adhere to the rule of six, stay local but also think about the legacy you may leave; respect our wonderful beauty spots and take your rubbish with you.

“I would also ask you to be aware of the dangers that our coastline can pose in terms of swimming and surfing in the sea.

“We all want the pandemic to be over, and the only way for us to do this is to contain the virus, wear a face covering, stay local, and to keep practicing social distancing.

“Everyone has a social responsibility play their part to prevent the virus spreading and to see us make it to Step Two of the Roadmap on April 12.

“Play your part and behave in a way that respects our communities and that will keep yourself and others safe.”