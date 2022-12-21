The police are urging road users to be more cautious when driving today (Wednesday) on the shortest day of the year.

Today (December 21), marks the shortest day of the year and also the launch of the national awareness campaign 'Be Safe, Be Seen'.

Lincolnshire Police are urging the most vulnerable road users such as cyclists to make themselves be seen, and also warning motorists to ensure they are looking out for the vulnerable road users.

PC Emma Bavetta with children at the Swineshead St. Marys' Church of England Primary School. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (61473339)

PC Emma Bavetta, who leads the 'Be Safe, Be Seen' project, said: "As the nights are getting darker, we have received more and more reports of children riding on their bikes with no lights on.

"This is especially dangerous in rural villages - where there is little street lighting."

Cyclists are advised to have a white light at the front of their bike and a red light at the back so they are visible.

In addition, they can maximise their visibility by wearing reflective clothing.

The police are also urging pedestrians walking around at night in the more rural parts of Lincolnshire to carry a torch with them so they are more visible.

For more information on the 'Be Safe, Be Seen' project, go to www.roadsafetyheroes.co.uk/be-safe-be-seen.

Lincolnshire Police have also been working with The Swineshead St. Marys' Church of England Primary School in Boston and Bakkavor Pizza, based in Holbeach St Marks, on the project.

PC Bavetta recently paid a visit to Year 5 and Year 6 pupils at the school to talk about the project.