Police used a stinger to stop a car on the A52 and arrest the driver this afternoon.

Officers used the device, which punctures the tyres of the vehicle to stop it, at 1.20pm today at Sedgebrook to stop a vehicle which had previously failed to stop for officers.

The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf, went through the stinger and was stopped. A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

A driver was arrested when police stopped his car with a stinger. (46661913)

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police added: "Unfortunately, a member of the public’s vehicle also went through the stinger as it was very close to the suspect's car. This vehicle was a blue Ford Focus and naturally we are replacing all four wheels for them."

The incident caused a large build-up of traffic on the A52 this afternoon, but the road is now clear. No one was injured.