Police van skids into ditch on A1 near Grantham

A police van had to be towed out of a ditch after skidding in the snow on the A1 near Grantham this afternoon.

Officers were trying to cross the A1 at North Witham when it skidded into a dip in the central reservation.

All the officers managed to escaped without injury.

A police van skidded into a ditch this afternoon. (44084268)

Sergeant Dan McCormack of Grantham Police urged motorists to take even more care in the snowy weather.

He tweeted from the scene: "This goes to show that even trained and skilled drivers can get caught out by the snow and ice.

"Thankfully no injuries to officers or damage to the van and the van was towed out.

"Please drive carefully in all conditions."

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Grantham has been issued by the Met Office for today and tomorrow.