Police want to speak to a man who may have information on the theft of copper from a garden.

A bag of copper was taken from a back garden in Belton Avenue, Grantham, at around 7am on Thursday, March 2.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to this man, who may have information relating to the theft of copper, in Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to the man who may have information on a copper theft in Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police (62973380)

"If you have any information, contact Gary.Bannister@lincs.police.uk or call 07788 824471."