Police want to speak to man in relation to copper theft from a Grantham house
Published: 11:57, 14 March 2023
| Updated: 11:58, 14 March 2023
Police want to speak to a man who may have information on the theft of copper from a garden.
A bag of copper was taken from a back garden in Belton Avenue, Grantham, at around 7am on Thursday, March 2.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We would like to speak to this man, who may have information relating to the theft of copper, in Grantham.
"If you have any information, contact Gary.Bannister@lincs.police.uk or call 07788 824471."