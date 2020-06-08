Home   News   Article

Police warn bike owners after series of thefts in the Grantham area

By Graham Newton
Published: 14:37, 08 June 2020
 | Updated: 14:39, 08 June 2020

Police are warning bicycle owners to be vigilant following a series of bike thefts in Grantham over the last few weeks.

Officers are asking owners to take extra care and make it more difficult for thieves to steal bikes.

PCSO Emily Johnson said: "Can we please ask all bicycle owners to be extra vigilant and ensure that your bikes are secured with bike locks, or kept in a safe and secure place where possible.

