Police warn residents after thieves target cars and homes and sheds are burgled

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:59, 02 November 2020
 | Updated: 10:00, 02 November 2020

Police are warning residents to make sure their homes and outbuildings are secure following a spate of break-ins in Grantham.

PCSO Jackie Fulker, who covers the east of Grantham, said a number of cars had been broken into in the area as well as a house, a shed and a yard.

PCSO Fulker said: "Please be vigilant and make sure you are securing cars/vehicles/premises/ workshops etc. If you see anything suspicious please report to 101."

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)
Last week police warned residents about a number of car break-ins in the area of Wyndham Park and Hill Avenue. Windows were smashed and items stolen.

