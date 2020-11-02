Police warn residents after thieves target cars and homes and sheds are burgled
Published: 09:59, 02 November 2020
| Updated: 10:00, 02 November 2020
Police are warning residents to make sure their homes and outbuildings are secure following a spate of break-ins in Grantham.
PCSO Jackie Fulker, who covers the east of Grantham, said a number of cars had been broken into in the area as well as a house, a shed and a yard.
PCSO Fulker said: "Please be vigilant and make sure you are securing cars/vehicles/premises/ workshops etc. If you see anything suspicious please report to 101."
Last week police warned residents about a number of car break-ins in the area of Wyndham Park and Hill Avenue. Windows were smashed and items stolen.