Police have expressed concerns over people falling victim to scams.

Lincolnshire Police Inspector Gary Stewart has warned people to be alert when faced with cold callers.

He said: "If a person is contacted by anyone from abroad and money is discussed it is likely to be a scam.

Inspector Gary Stewart outside Stamford Police Station

"Please do not fall for sob stories about family illnesses or needing money to release funds."

Residents are also being urged to recognise the signs of being scammed by a partner.

Insp Stewart said: "Especially be aware of romance scams.

"On a TV programme I watched, the presenter had a good catchphrase: 'When romance turns to finance it’s a scam'.

"If you know anyone who has discussed anything like this please contact us quoting 'Operation Signature'.

"Most victims do not realise that it is a scam until they have lost money and for a lot of people it is likely to be their life savings."