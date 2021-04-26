Police issued a warning regarding fire safety, following reports of young people setting fire to grassland yesterday (April 25).

PCSO Shannon Rogers of Lincolnshire Police reminded the public about the dangers of starting fires, after the grassland blaze broke out on Hollis Road in Grantham.

It was confirmed that no one was hurt and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers were able to extinguish the fire before it caused any further damage.

PCSO Rogers said: "In relation to incident 247 of today (25/04/2021) where reports of young people setting fire to grassland on Hollis Road in Grantham, we would like to remind people of the dangers of starting fires.

"Fires can become out of control very quickly and can put many lives at risk unnecessarily.

"On this occasion, no persons were hurt and our colleagues at Lincs Fire and Rescue were able to attend and put it out before it caused further damage.

"Stay safe, and please, don't play with fire."