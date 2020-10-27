Police have urged the public not to leave any items on show when leaving their vehicles.

This follows incidents of vehicle crime around the Wyndham Park and Hill Avenue area of Grantham, where car windows were smashed, with some items taken from vehicles.

Today (Tuesday), PCSO Jackie Fulker, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "We have had some vehicle crime again over the last few days. Car windows being smashed and some items have been taken out of vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police (42190575)

"Please don't leave any items in your vehicles on show. Please be vigilant and please report anything suspicious you see to 101. Thank you."