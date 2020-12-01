Police will be stepping up their campaign against drink drivers and drug-users caught behind the wheel.

Ten per cent of drivers tested by Lincolnshire Police in December last year failed a roadside breath test and 40 per cent who were tested for drugs tested positive.

The force's officers breathalysed 1,369 people in December 2019 and 115 drivers were tested for drugs.

Lincs Police drink drive campaign 2020

Drivers are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash if they are under the influence of alcohol and drugs when driving.

Officers will breath test anyone they suspect of driving while over the legal limit, as well as those with a broken brake light, those speeding, or who have a crash or prang.A drug wipe test may also be carried out.

Sgt Adie Scargill said: “This year has been hard enough for people, yet some drivers risk making it harder by facing a criminal conviction and driving ban. This leads to a loss of a job, and increased financial difficulties which effects family and friends too.

“We don't want to spoil anyone's Christmas, so be responsible and don’t put yourself and others at risk of harm on the roads.”

John Siddle, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: "The spectre of drink and drug driving has blighted so many lives over so many years and now Covid-19 is taking its toll too, do we really want any more bad news?

"Sadly, an officer may have to deliver a message you don't want for Christmas, the death of a loved one at the hands of a drunk or drug driver.

"None of us will forget Christmas 2020; let's not make it worse by drink or drug driving."

Lincolnshire Police alcohol and drug driving Christmas campaign runs from 1 December to 1 January.