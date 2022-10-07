Home   News   Article

Police warning over energy bill discount scam

By Kerry Coupe
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:31, 07 October 2022
 | Updated: 10:33, 07 October 2022

Lincolnshire Police and the Office of Police and Crime Commissioner are asking the public to remain vigilant against fake emails and texts claiming to offer discounts on energy bills.

The message will read: "GOVUK: You are eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here."

Police say that clicking on the link will take you to a webpage where you'll be asked to fill in your personal and financial details and urged people: 'Don't fall for it'.

People are being warned over scam texts and emails
If you receive a text like this, forward it to 7726 or report emails to Action Fraud.

