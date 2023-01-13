Police have issued an appeal for information after a number of catalytic converter and number plate thefts were reported.

Lincolnshire Police are asking members of the public to be mindful of suspicious activity following multiple catalytic converter and number plate thefts in the Grantham Area over the last few days.

A total of four incidents were reported to police across yesterday (Thursday) and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Jazz in Manor Drive, Great Gonerby (Incident 176 of 11/01), while on the same day a number plate was taken from a vehicle parked in Pond Street, also in Great Gonerby (Incident 200 of 11/01).

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda CRV in Winchester Road, Grantham, on Wednesday as well (Incident 206 of 11/01).

Yesterday, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Auris in Park Road, Allington (Incident 172 of 12/01).

A police spokesperson said: "We would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the relevant incident number.

"Advice on securing a vehicle against catalytic converter theft can be found here: https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/catalytic-converter-theft/."

PCSO Patrick Welby-Everard said: "We are asking members of the public to be mindful that should they see any suspicious vehicles please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or 999 if they consider it to be urgent. Thank you.