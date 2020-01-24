Police warning to keep homes and sheds secure following shed burglaries in Grantham

Police in Grantham have issued a warning to residents to ensure valuable items are not left on show in sheds and garages following a number of outbuilding break-ins in the Grantham area.

Police received two reports of shed burglaries in the Lime Grove area which were carried out between 4pm on January 11 and 2pm on January 12.

Garden tools were taken during both burglaries including a petrol disc cutter, two chainsaws and a head trimmer.

Three bicycles were also stolen when a garage was broken into overnight on Belton Lane, Grantham, on January 15.

Police are asking residents in this area and across the wider area of Grantham to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Inspector Gary Stewart said: “We would also like to remind residents to ensure that their valuable items are not left in their sheds or garage. If anyone is offered any garden tools or come across bikes which they think may have been stolen they should report it to us.”

If you can assist with the police investigations or wish to report a crime, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 399 of 63 of January 13, by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

