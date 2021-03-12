Lincolnshire Police is working with NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to tackle abuse thrown at medical staff over Covid-19.

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire CCG said:"Unfortunately staff working at some of our vaccination and testing sites, as well as at our GP practice sites, have been subjected to various kinds of abuse in recent weeks.

Vaccination site at Springfields

"We want to be very clear – abuse of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.We are working closely with our partners including Lincolnshire Police, and will - without exception - follow-up any and all incidences of abuse and will take appropriate action.

"Lincolnshire Police will prosecute anyone who commits criminal offences against staff, this includes abusive, threatening language.

"Please remember that the rollout of the Covid vaccination is only possible thanks to the sheer hard work and dedication of our amazing teams running the various sites around the county, whether they be at our testing or vaccination sites, or our GP practices and hospitals.

"Please be kind to them."