Police have issued an open letter to all junior and infant schools in Lincolnshire regarding the importance of child restraints in vehicles.

The letter comes following several incidents involving children travelling in a vehicle without an appropriate child restraint.

Sergeant Mike Templeman, of Lincolnshire Police, was prompted to write to parents after dealing with offences on the roadside including young children either unrestrained, sat on an adult's lap or even sitting in footwells of vehicles.

Police news.

He tweeted: "It’s designed as an education tool but there is no excuse for not correctly and safely restraining children. Let’s keep them safe."

The letter offers advice on fitting a child seat, children with disabilities or medical conditions, using a child car seat or booster seat and what to do if your vehicle doesn't have seat belts.

Sgt Templeman added: "The letters have been sent to junior and infant schools, however if anyone would like an electronic copy for any nurseries/youth clubs etc send me a DM."